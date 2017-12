National

Ramesh Babu

A Delhi BJP leader today ordered footwear online and gave the address of the Pakistan High Commission for its delivery to protest against the ill-treatment meted out to the mother and the wife of death row convict Kulbhushan Jadhav, who is lodged in a Pakistani jail. The two women visited Pakistan recently and were forced to remove their mangalsutra, bindi, bangles and footwear by the Pakistani authorities before they were allowed to meet Mr Jadhav through a glass screen. Delhi BJP spokesperson Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga bought the footwear online and gave the address of the Pakistan High Commission for its delivery.