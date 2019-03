పబ్జీగేమ్ ఇక నుండి ఆరుగంటలే .. పబ్జీవాలాలకు షాక్ .. పేరెంట్స్ కు గుడ్ న్యూస్

English summary

In India popular mobile game PUBG Mobile (PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds Mobile) seem to have implemented a play time restriction of six hours. According to the new restriction that gamers say they are seeing, players are shown a warning first after the two hours of gameplay, and then after four hours, stating that they are soon going to reach the limit. After six hours of gameplay, gamers say they are shown a pop-up box labelled ‘health reminder’. Players are told they have played for six hours, and that they need to come back after 24 hours have passed.