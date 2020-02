Pulwama Attack: ఆ దారుణ మారణకాండకు నేటితో ఏడాది..స్మారకస్థూపం..వాహనాల రాకపోకలపై నిషేధం..!

English summary

A memorial to the 40 CRPF personnel killed in the Pulwama terror attack in February last year will be inaugurated at the Lethpora camp on Friday, a top official said. “It is a way to pay homage to the brave jawans who lost their lives in the attack,” Additional Director General of CRPF Zulfiquar Hasan said on Thursday here after a visit to the site where the memorial has been erected. The names of all the 40 personnel along with their pictures will be part of the memorial along with the moto of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) -- ‘Seva and Nishtha’ (Service and Loyalty).