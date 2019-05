బర్గర్ తెచ్చిన తంటా : గొంతులో గాజు ముక్కలు, బేకరిపై బాధితుడి న్యాయపోరాటం

English summary

a lunch outing of four friends in Pune at a global fast-food chain outlet turned into a nightmare after one of them took a bite of his burger and landed in hospital. According to a report in Mid-Day, the four of them had gone to Burger King on FC Road to grab a bite. As soon as Sajit Pathan, 31, bit into his burger, he complained of irritation in his throat and spat blood. When his friends checked the burger, they found pieces of broken glass in it. The incident, which took place at around 3pm on Wednesday, came to light after Pathan and his friends filed a complaint against Burger King and its employees at the Deccan Gymkhana police station.