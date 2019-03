పరీక్ష పేపర్ లలో పార్టీలపై , పార్టీ నేతలపై ప్రశ్నలు .. మొన్న ఏపీ నేడు బెంగుళూరు ఇదెక్కడి రాజకీయం

English summary

It isn't often that a school gets trolled over the contents of its question papers, but a Bengaluru school has found itself in hot water after a politically motivated question in an exam paper went viral on social media. Class 8 students of Mount Carmel English Medium High School in Rajarajeshwarinagar were left amused, and may be even bewildered, by the choices given for the question 'who is a farmer's friend?' in an annual exam question paper. The answer choices given to them were: Kumaraswamy, earthworm or Yeddyurappa. Of course, the students didn't need to dig into their brains to know the right answer to question no. 9 was earthworm, and not Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy or state BJP chief B.S. Yeddyurappa, but it did leave them amused. And now, the attention and social media trolling has been embarrassing for the school and its students.