రాహుల్ గాంధీ పిక్నిక్ ఎంజాయ్ చేశారు .. బీహార్ లో ఓటమికి కాంగ్రెస్ నే కారణమన్న ఆర్జేడీ

English summary

In a scathing attack on leader Rahul Gandhi, senior RJD leader Shivanand Tiwari said that the Congress was the weak link in 'Mahagathbandhan' and it was responsible for the defeat of the RJD-led 'Mahagathbandan' in the recently concluded Bihar Assembly election."Congress became a shackle for Mahagathbandhan. They had fielded 70 candidates but didn't hold even 70 public rallies. Rahul Gandhi came for three days, Priyanka [Gandhi Vadra] didn't come, those who were unfamiliar with Bihar came here. This is not right," Shivanand Tiwari told .