వ్యాక్సిన్లపై చర్చించింది చాలు, అందరకీ ఫ్రీగా వ్యాక్సిన్లు ఇవ్వండి : కేంద్రానికి రాహుల్ గాంధీ అల్టిమేటం

English summary

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi today asked the ruling BJP not to turn India "into a victim of its system" in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said vaccines must be provided free of cost to citizens and that this needn't be a matter of discussion anymore.In a sharp tweet of three terse Hindi lines posted today, the Wayanad MP said: "Enough of discussion. Citizens must get vaccines free of cost, end of matter. Don't turn India into a victim of the BJP's system."