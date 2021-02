బెగ్గర్స్ కు బంపర్ ఆఫర్ ఇచ్చిన రాజస్థాన్ సర్కార్.రోజుకు రూ.215..బెగ్గర్ ఫ్రీ స్టేట్ గా మార్చే ప్లాన్

English summary

A campaign for 'beggar-free' Rajasthan has been started in Jaipur, where beggars are being rehabilitated with the joint efforts of Rajasthan Skill and Livelihoods Development Corporation (RSLDC) and Sopan Institute of Science, Technology and Management.Currently, 43 beggars hailing from different states including Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Odisha who were living in Jaipur, have been provided a shelter where Yoga, sports, and computer classes are being imparted to them.