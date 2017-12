రజనీకాంత్ పొలిటికల్ ఎంట్రీ: తలైవా ఈసారైనా డిసైడ్ అవుతారా? డిసెంబర్ 31న ఏం జరగబోతోంది?

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Still there is a suspense continuing on Tamil Super Star Rajinikanth's political entry. Till now as he met many times with his fans. On Friday he personally went to his friend Manian's House and sat with him about 90 minutes and discussed many things including his political entry it seems. Atleast now Rajinikant will put a stop to the speculations on his political entry? On December 31 what Thalaiva is going to tell his fans? Again we have to wait.