Actor Rajinikanth will put all speculations to rest by announcing his political entry by December 31, said activist Tamilaruvi Manian on Friday.Rajinikanth is scheduled to meet his fans for the second time this year -- from December 26 to 31. Rajinikanth and Tamilaruvi Manian held a 90-minute discussion on politics in the actor's Poes Garden residence on Friday morning. "This time, Rajinikanth will announce his political entry. He is most likely to make the announcement during one of the six days of interaction with his fans," Manian said.