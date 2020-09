English summary

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is holding a security review meeting with the Chief of Defense Staff (CDS) and three service chiefs.. Indian Air Force, Army and Navy.. to discuss the ongoing situation on the Line of Actual Control (LAC). NSA Ajit Doval is also attending the crucial meet. The meeting between Rajnath Singh and three Armed service chiefs has come a day after External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, held crucial talks in Moscow to resolve the prolonged border standoff in eastern Ladakh in the midst of a massive spike in tensions with the armies of the two countries further fortifying their positions in the region.