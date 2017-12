National

Swetha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Senior lawyer and Congress leader Kapil Sibal's appearance in Supreme Court for the Sunni Waqf Board seeking deferment of the Ram Janmabhoomi case hearing till after 2019 is likely to rip apart the Congress's well-cultivated campaign on the ground in Gujarat. About 25 years after the Babri Masjid demolition, the elusive Ram Mandir of Ayodhya has once again become a poll issue in Gujarat.