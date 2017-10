తాజ్‌ మహల్ వివాదం: చిచ్చుపెట్టిన సంగీత్ సోమ్.. ఆజ్యం పోసిన అజాంఖాన్

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

UP BJP legislator Sangeet Som has found an unlikely ally in Samajwadi Party (SP) gadfly Azam Khan, who on Tuesday called for the destruction of "all reminders of slavery" like the Taj Mahal and Rashtrapati Bhavan. "We should destroy all reminders of slavery that reek of those who once ruled over us. I've said this before too. Parliament, Qutab Minar, Rashtrapati Bhavan, Red Fort, Agra's Taj Mahal...all of it," said Khan, a former UP minister. It was unclear if Khan was being sarcastic or serious.