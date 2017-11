రికార్డ్‌ స్థాయిలు: కొనసాగిన స్టాక్ మార్కెట్ల జోరు, లాభాల్లో బ్యాంకులు, టెలికాం షేర్లు

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The domestic equity market ended on a terrific note on Friday, with headline indices Sensex and Nifty scaling fresh lifetime highs on a closing basis. Financials and auto sectors contributed the most to the surge while pharma and power stocks slumped in trade. The S&P BSE Sensex rose 112 points to settle at 33,686 while NSE’s Nifty50 climbed 29 points to 10,453, with 21 out of 50 constituents ending in the green and 28 in the red.