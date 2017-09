National

Reliance Jio has announced that its 4G hotspot hub JioFi will be available at a 50 percent discount under a new festival special offer. JioFi festive offer is a scheme with limited period validity. Under the offer, the Reliance Jio JioFi device is available at a price of Rs 999. The original price of the JioFi device is Rs 1,999, which means that there is a Rs 1000 discount.