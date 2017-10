షాక్: కొత్త ఆఫర్లతో జియో, 15 శాతం పెంచిన రూ.399 ప్లాన్

National

Narsimha

English summary

Reliance Jio, the latest entrant in India's telecom sector has increased the rate of its popular 84-day Rs. 399 Dhan Dhana Dhan plan to Rs. 459 from Thursday, under which subscribers get 1GB 4G data per day, according to information published on the company's website. The Mukesh Ambani-led company however said that subscribers of its Rs. 149 plan will get double the amount of high speed data 4 GB of data for each billing cycle of 28 days under the new scheme "Diwali Dhamaka" compared to 2GB being offered at present.