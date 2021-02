English summary

Congress leader Hardik Patel has expressed his displeasure at the renmaing of the Sardar Patel Stadium to Narendr Modi Stadium. "is it not an insult to Sardar Patel? The BJP, which has been seeking votes in the name of Sardar Patel, is now insulting Sardar Saheb. The people of Gujarat will not tolerate this insult of Sardar Patel" says Hardik Patel