బీహార్ క్యాబినెట్ లో సుశీల్ మోడీకి స్థానం దక్కని కారణం ఇదే.. ఆర్జేడీ నేత షాకింగ్ కామెంట్స్

English summary

The RJD Senior party leader Shivanand Tiwari believes that Sushil Modi's role was less in BJP and more as an ally of Nitish Kumar. He also believes that the BJP has cut Modi's leaf. He said that Sushil Modi was not letting other BJP leaders rise. He spoke daily on all subjects and could not live without being printed in newspaper and TV. However, he also said that he has no enmity with Sushil Modi. They consider him a younger brother.I think this is why the BJP leadership did not give him a position in the state cabinet this time.