వాళ్లు చాలా డేంజర్.. పంపించేయాల్సిందే, ఇది మా విధాన నిర్ణయం.. మీ జోక్యం వద్దు: కేంద్రం

Deporting Rohingyas is an "executive policy decision" and the Supreme Court must not interfere, the centre said today, emphasising in a written submission that the refugees from Myanmar are a "very serious and potential threat to national security". The Rohingyas are "indulging in anti-national activities" and channeling laundered money, the government said in an affidavit in response to a petition by two men challenging deportation by India. Home Minister Rajnath Singh later said the final call on the future of Rohingyas would be taken by the court.