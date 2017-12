National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Almost Every Bollywood Star Kid Goes To This School in Mumbai, But What’s So Special About It? It's Dhirubhai Ambani International School. Established in 2003 by Nita Ambani, this K-12 school is housed in a 7 storey building with every modern amenity imaginable. This is what their annual fees looks like - LKG to Class 7 - Rs 1,70,000, Class 8 to Class 10 (ICSE) - Rs 1,85,000, Class 8 to Class 10 (IGCSE) - Rs 4,48,000, According to the Mumbai Mirror though, admission reportedly also involves a deposit of Rs.24 lakhs. The school is well known for its state-of-the-art labs and a focus on holistic education for the students. The student teacher ratio is also a lot more favourable than most Indian schools, giving them leeway to focus more on individuals.