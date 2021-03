నకిలీ ఆధార్ తో ఖరీదైన హోటల్లో 5 రోజులు బస చేసిన సచిన్ వాజే.. ఎన్ఐఏ దర్యాప్తు

English summary

Arrested Mumbai Police cop Sachin Vaze had used a fake Aadhaar card to check in at a posh hotel in Mumbai a day before Mansukh Hiren’s Scorpio went missing. Sachin Vaze stayed at an upscale hotel at Nariman Point from February 16-20.The team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) visited the hotel and conducted a search of the room where Sachin Vaze stayed.