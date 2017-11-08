కోలుకున్న స్టాక్‌ మార్కెట్లు.. మళ్లీ లాభాలతో ప్రారంభం, పడిపోతున్న టెలికాం షేర్లు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The benchmark BSE Sensex recovered in early trade on Wednesday on buying in pharma, IT, consumer durables and FMCG stocks after recent losses, but fell soon after. Sectoral indices led by healthcare, IT, consumer durables, teck and auto were leading the recovery. The NSE Nifty also rose in the morning trade. Traders said foreign fund inflows and small gains at most of other Asian markets influenced trading sentiments here. Foreign institutional investors bought equities worth Rs461.47 crore on Tuesday, as per the provisional data. In Asia, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng rose 0.44% while Shanghai Composite index up 0.54% in early trade. Japan’s Nikkei, however, was down 0.28% after hitting a 25-year high in Tuesday’s trade. The US Dow Jones ended 0.04% higher on Tuesday. Here are the latest updates