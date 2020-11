కేంద్రానికి ఢిల్లీ సర్కార్ షాక్ .. ఢిల్లీలో తాత్కాలిక జైళ్ళకు నో .. రైతుల డిమాండ్స్ న్యాయబద్ధమే

English summary

Denying the Delhi Police's request to turn stadiums in the national capital into temporary prisons amid farmers protest, Delhi govt stated, "The demands of the farmers are valid and the Central government should fulfil them as soon as possible. Putting the farmers in jails is not a solution. They are protesting in a peaceful manner. Every Indian has the right to protest peacefully. They can't be sent to jails for protesting. Hence, the Delhi government rejects Delhi Police's request to turn stadiums into temporary prisons."