సుష్మాస్వరాజ్ కన్నడ స్పీచ్ : సుష్మాస్వరాజ్ 'కన్నడిగా' నా ?

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Watch How Sushma swaraj speaking in fluent Kannada. Sushma said, "I am proud of all Indian languages. I speak some of them fluently."With the tweet, she shared a video of an election rally in Bellary in August 1999, where the Minister can be seen campaigning with BJP veteran Atal Bihari Vajpayee and now Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu.