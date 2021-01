షాకింగ్ .. మహిళ కడుపులో రెండున్నర కిలోల వెంట్రుకల బంతి, తొలగించిన నిర్మల్‌ జిల్లా వైద్యులు

English summary

A shocking incident took place in the state of Telangana. A 22-year-old woman suffering from abdominal pain was rushed to a hospital where doctors said she had hair in her abdomen. Doctors believe that this hair ball that came out of the abdomen is the largest in the world. doctors removed 2 kgs 500 grams clump of hair in a surgery on a 22-year-old woman in nirmal district .