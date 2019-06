సిద్దూ వర్సెస్ అమరిందర్ సింగ్ : నన్ను ఒంటరిని చేశారు.. క్యాబినెట్ నుంచి బయటకొచ్చిన సిద్దూ

English summary

Punjab CM Capt Amarinder Singh held a Cabinet meeting, minister Navjot Singh Sidhu skipped the meet and further widened the rift between them. Later, he held a media address to say that he did not attend the meeting as he was the only minister who has been singled out in the Punjab government for the election loss. While in a statement in the days after the Lok Sabha elections, Amarinder Singh blamed Navjot Singh Sidhu for the electoral loss, Sidhu on Thursday said the responsibility of losing or winning an election is "collective". Sidhu addressed the media with a bunch of papers in his hand and said Congress won in big numbers in the urban areas.