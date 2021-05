బెంగాల్ హింస: ఆరుగురు బీజేపీ కార్యకర్తల హత్య, కార్యాలయాలకు నిప్పు, ఇళ్లు, దుకాణాలు ధ్వంసం

BJP party offices begin burnt by TMC goons in West Bengal post results! Highly condemnable! Where’s the administration? In democracy Victory or Loss will continue but ...Violence ..it’s a Big NO!! Stop killing Democracy!! https://t.co/95YeA3MtP9

Despicable attempt to create an atmosphere of vengeance and violence in West Bengal! This evening in Haldia goons from the @AITCofficial targeted my car and attempted to attack my vehicle. If public representatives face such attacks, imagine the fate & plight of the Common Man! https://t.co/vxfyFFEY6C

DGP @WBPolice and Commissioner @CPKolkata summoned by me in the wake of continually rising post poll incidents of arson, looting and violence as also killings in the State were indicated of alarming scenario. Called upon them to take all steps to restore law and order. pic.twitter.com/BcblaimLeO

English summary

The Bengal wing of Bharatiya Janata Party claimed that at least six of its workers were killed across the state since Sunday. They also alleged that a few hundred party offices and houses of BJP workers were ransacked across the state as the counting progressed, and the trends became clearer.