The Supreme Court on Tuesday junked a plea filed a group of technocrats seeking a direction that the number of machines subject to verification of VVPATs to be increased to 100 per cent. A vacation bench of the top court said that it didn't find any merit in the petition filed by the a Chennai-based organisation - Tech for All. In its plea, the group had sought 100 per cent matching of Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail (VVPAT) slips with Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) during counting of votes for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on May 23. Dismissing the plea, the top court said that no such prayer can be entertained as a larger bench, headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, had already heard it and passed an order.