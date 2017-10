National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The recent Supreme Court order on the right to privacy lays down the correct exemptions which protects Aadhaar, finance minister Arun Jaitley has said. Jaitley, who is in the US to attend the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and the World Bank, was responding to a question at the prestigious Columbia University on how the government is planning to handle Aadhaar after the recent Supreme Court decision on the right to privacy. In its judgement in August, a nine-judge bench decreed that right to privacy is part of the fundamental rights to life and liberty enshrined in the Constitution. The judgement by many has been interpreted as a setback to the Aadhaar card, under which the government collects vital personal information of the citizens.