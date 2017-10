ట్వీట్: విదేశాల్లో ఉన్న మరో ఇద్దరికి సుష్మా స్వరాజ్ సాయం

National

Srinivas G

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

External affairs minister Sushma Swaraj once again displayed promptness in responding to a request for help when she asked the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur on Saturday to help an Indian family get their travel documents, despite the mission being closed on weekends. Ms Swaraj’s response came after one, Meera Ramesh Patel, sought her intervention, saying her family was at the airport and had lost their passports.