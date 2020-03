కేంద్రం క్లారిటీ ఇచ్చినా లాక్ డౌన్ ఎత్తివేతపై అనుమానాలు: రీజన్ ఇదే

English summary

Some believe that this is part of the RBI's imposition of a moratorium on all loans for 3 months. They say that if the lockdown is to be implemented for only 21 days, there is no need to impose a 3 month moratorium. There is strong speculation that this could be extended if the situation does not get under the control. This is why the center is giving Clarity but people suspect that the lockdown will be extended. That is why the Maratorium for three months.