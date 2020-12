'తలైవా' రజనీకాంత్ పార్టీ రిజిస్ట్రేషన్ కు సన్నాహాలు .. తమిళనాట రాజకీయ పార్టీలలో ప్రకంపనలు

English summary

While the announcement of superstar Rajinikanth's party affiliation has been the talk of politics across the country, it has caused a stir in Tamil Nadu political parties. Is Rajinikanth's party affects gaining or losing for thier party? What will happen in Tamil Nadu politics if Rajinikanth enters with the party? All the major political parties are immersed in making such predictions. Will the Rajinikanth party go ahead as a single? Or whether it will move forward with any alliance is also the main debate going on right now.