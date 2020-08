అదే టర్నింగ్ పాయింట్.. 'పుల్వామా' స్కెచ్ బయటపడిందిలా.. చొరబాటు సమయంలోనూ సెల్ఫీలు...

English summary

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday filed a 13500-page chargesheet accusing 19 terrorists of the Pulwama terror attack that had claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans on February 14, last year. The chargesheet names Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Maulana Masood Azhar as the mastermind of the terror attack along with his two brothers - Rauf Azghar and Maulana Mohammed Ammar.