US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in India on Tuesday evening and will be holding separate meeting with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and later with PM Narendra Modi. While US has continued to assert that the visit will further strengthen India's ties with the US, several contentious topics such as India's missile deal with Russia and H-1B visas will be up for discussion. India's purchase of S-400 missile defence systems from Russia, terrorism, H1B visas, trade and the situation arising out of US sanctions on buying oil from Iran likely to be on the table, along with a host of other issues will be key issues that will be discussed on Wednesday.