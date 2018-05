National

oi-Srinivas

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

This was evident in how the BJP swept Bombay Karnataka and Central Karnataka regions dominated by Lingayats. While in Bombay Karnataka, the BJP won 30 of the 50 seats, reducing the Congress tally to 17, from 31 in 2013, in Central Karnataka out of 36 seats, the BJP increased its tally from three to 15 even as the Congress dropped from 19 to 13. In Hyderabad Karnataka too, the BJP improved its tally from 10 to 15, though the Congress still retained a lead with 21 out of 40 seats.