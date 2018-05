11 ఏళ్ళలో ఐదోసారి విశ్వాస పరీక్షకు యడ్యూరప్ప సిద్దం

National

oi-Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

BS Yeddyurappa will face the 5th floor test on Saturday. His first floor test was in November 2007 when his eight-day-old government collapsed when its alliance partner JD(S) refused support. In June 2008, he faced another floor test which he won. His third floor test was in 2010. which Yeddyurappa won by a voice vote, which the then governor rejected and recommended President’s rule. Yeddyurappa was given another chance to prove his floor strength in October, 2010.