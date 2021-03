#WATCH Why will I threaten her? If there were people present near her at that time,then,they can tell if I threatened her. Her way of talking &body language is wrong: Arvind Sawant,Shiv Sena MP on MP Navneet Rana's allegations against him of threatening her in Parliament premises pic.twitter.com/VwJC6D9UFs

English summary

Amaravati's independent MP Navneet Kaur Rana has alleged that the Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant threatened her in the lobby of the Lok Sabha, warning her of being jailed for talking in the House against the Maharashtra government. In what could be a more serious charge, she has also informed Speaker Om Birla of receiving acid-attack threats through phone calls and on Shiv Sena letterheads. The Sindhudurg member has, however, denied the allegations and, instead, said he would "stand with" the woman member if anyone threatens her with bodily harm.