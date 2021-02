Mukesh Ambani ఇంటి వద్ద అర్ధరాత్రే కారు పార్క్: సీసీటీవీ ఫుటేజీ ఇదే: భారీ పేలుడుకు కుట్ర

Maharashtra: Visuals from outside Mukesh Ambani residence, Antilia in Mumbai where a car carrying Gelatin was found parked last night. pic.twitter.com/xeoN8mtoqZ

This is the CCTV of the suspicious vehicle being parked outside #MukeshAmbani residence #Antilia pic.twitter.com/eXdIP73zKf

English summary

An abandoned vehicle with explosive material was found near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said, in a bomb scare just metres away from where India's richest man lives under high security.