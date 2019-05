పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ లో టీఎంసీ కి 28, బీజేపీకి 11 లోక్ సభ స్థానాలు .. పుంజుకున్న బీజేపీ .. టైమ్స్ నౌ సర్వే

English summary

After the successful completion of the seventh and final phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has been predicted to significantly improve on its seat count in the state of West Bengal while the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) is likely to take a slight hit on its standing in the state. According to the Times Now-VMR Exit Poll, the saffron party is expected to bag 11 Lok Sabha seats with a greater vote share than it received in the 2014 general elections while the TMC is braced to see out an outcome of 28 seats with virtually no change in the seat share.