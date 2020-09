భారతీయ సంగీతం ముద్దు బిడ్డను కోల్పోయిందన్న జూనియర్ ఎన్టీఆర్ .. ఇది చీకటి రోజన్న మెగాస్టార్

I am shocked to learn that our ever smiling SPB garu is no more. This loss to our fraternity is unimaginable. My deepest condolences to his entire family. pic.twitter.com/PJ4Wxk8uiA

English summary

With the demise of Balasubrahmanyam, the world of music and cinema was plunged into mourning. The movie world has lost a legendary singer. Junior NTR, Ram Charan, megastar Chiranjeevi, Mohan Babu and others have expressed their grief over his death.