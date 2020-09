English summary

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the UGC National Entrance Test (UGC-NET) 2020 as the dates of the examination were clashing with the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) exam. This is the second time that the UGC-NET 2020 exam is being canceled. After its initial postponement due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, the UGC-NET 2020 was supposed to be conducted from September 16 to 25. Now, the new dates of the examination will fall after September 24.