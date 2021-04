English summary

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank on Wednesday said that he has tested positive for Covid-19. "This is to inform you all that I have tested COVID positive today," he wrote on Twitter. The 61-year-old minister said he is following medical advice after his report came positive. Gangster-turned-politician Mohammad Shahabuddin, who was lodged inside Delhi’s Tihar jail, has tested positive for Covid-19 and has been admitted to a city hospital on Tuesday night, according to senior prison officials privy to the development.