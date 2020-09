బాబ్రీ మసీదు కూల్చివేత కేసు - ఇంకొద్ది గంటల్లో తీర్పు - నేరపూరిత కుట్ర తేలేనా? - అసలేం జరిగిందంటే

English summary

A Special CBI court in Lucknow will deliver the much-awaited judgment on Wednesday in the 1992 Babri Masjid demolition case. The BJP’s veteran leaders LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Kalyan Singh, Uma Bharati and 28 others, including Sangh Parivar worthies, have been asked to be present in Lucknow on Wednesday, as Special CBI Judge S K Yadav delivers the judgment on the criminal conspiracies in the demolition of the “disputed structure” of the Babri Masjid in Ayodhya, on December 6, 1992. here is the timeline of Babri Masjid demolition case.