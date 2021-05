viral video: కరోనాకు విరుగుడు ఇదే -గోమూత్రం తాగితే భారత్ నుంచి కొవిడ్ పరార్: బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యే డెమో

English summary

As Covid-19 cases continue to surge across India, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA in Uttar Pradesh has called on people to drink 'gaumutra' (cow urine) to defeat Covid-19. Surendra Singh, MLA from Bairia in Ballia district, has also put up a video of himself drinking cow urine. In the video that has now gone viral, Surendra Singh demonstrated how exactly the cow urine should be taken. While appealing to people to consume cow urine, he himself gulped it down.