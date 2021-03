viral video: బట్టలూడదీసి బీజేపీ ఎమ్మెల్యేపై రైతుల దాడి -సాగు చట్టాలపై పోరులో అనూహ్య ఘటన -ఖండనలు

English summary

Agroup of farmers thrashed a BJP MLA, tore his clothes and threw black ink at him in Malout in Punjab's Muktsar district on Saturday. BJP's Abohar MLA Arun Narang along with other local leaders were surrounded by a group of protesting farmers in Malout where had gone to address a press conference. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), BJP, ruling Congress in Punjab condemned the incident. Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) also condemned attack.