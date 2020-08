ఎట్టకేలకు నోరు విప్పిన రియా చక్రవర్తి... సుశాంత్ తన కలలో వచ్చాడని మొదలుపెట్టి....

English summary

When Rhea Chakraborty was asked what she thought, whether Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide or it was a foul play, she said, "Even I want to know. Between [June] 8 to 14, I had no communication with him. I was not there. His sister Meetu was there. I want to know from her what happened between June 8 to 14, if it was a suicide or something else."