రెబల్ ఎమ్మెల్యేల తిరుగుబాటుకు కారణమిదే..? ఏం చెప్పారంటే ..

English summary

The rebel Karnataka MLAs said on Sunday that they did not come to Mumbai for money but to teach the Congress-Janata Dal (Secular) coalition government a lesson. They also denied the reports that the rebel MLAs from the Congress and the JD(S) were offered money to switch sides. The rebel MLAs are currently camping in a hotel in Mumbai, Maharashtra. The statement of the rebel MLAs has come just a day before the Karnataka assembly floor test on Monday. Speaking to news agency ANI, the Karnataka rebel MLAs said that they all will go back to Bengaluru once everything in Karnataka sorts out.