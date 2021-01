అవమానం భరించలేక... పీపీఈ కిట్ ధరించి మరీ దోపిడీ.. రూ.13కోట్ల విలువైన బంగారం చోరీ...

#WATCH | A man dressed in a Personal Protective Equipment(PPE) kit engages in theft in a jewellery shop in the Kalkaji area of Delhi Visuals from the CCTV footage of the shop pic.twitter.com/cWQph6k4IJ

English summary

In a sensational burglary case in Delhi, a man wearing a PPE kits, which are being commonly used during the Covid-19 pandemic, entered a jewellery shop in Kalkaji and stole gold worth Rs 13 crore. The burglary was caught on CCTV footage and police have managed to arrest the thief within 24 hours.