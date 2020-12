2020లో ఇప్పటివరకు కరోనా కేసులే లేని పర్యాటక ప్రాంతం .. కరోనా .. అదేంటి? అని అడుగుతున్నారట !!

English summary

The world may be in the grip of Covid-19 pandemic, disrupting daily schedules and robbing many of their weekend getaways, but life seems to be normal in the small Lakshadweep islands, which is yet to record the first positive case of coronavirus. No masks, no sanitisers, and many rules of Covid-19 are not in place and every human activity, including marriages and public gatherings continue, thanks to strict Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) that bars easy entry of people to the island in the Arabian sea.