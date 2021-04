రంజాన్ ఉపవాస దీక్షలు చేస్తూనే, హిందూ కరోనా మృతులకు ముస్లింల అంత్యక్రియలు.. రియల్ వారియర్స్ !!

English summary

mid the cries for help and shortage of medical supplies to deal with the Covid crisis, a group of young Muslim men has won over the internet. These men, while observing Ramzan, performed the last rites of Hindu Covid victims in Uttar Pradesh's Luckow. Wearing PPE kits, these young men performed the last rites of those who lost their battle to Covid. This is a story of communities rising over religion to embrace humanity when the world is fighting a deadly virus.